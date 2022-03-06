BMO Capital Markets Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.06.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.39. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

