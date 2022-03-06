BlackRock Inc. Purchases 16,865 Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

