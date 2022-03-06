BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CVD Equipment were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.45. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

