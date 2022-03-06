Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.04

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 63625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.
About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
