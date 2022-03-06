Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.04

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 63625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

Get Momo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after buying an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Momo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Momo by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 94,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Momo by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 428,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Momo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 108,981 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.