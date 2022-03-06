BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $110.66 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11.

