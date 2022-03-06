BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 3,191.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 115.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

New Gold Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.