Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Volt Information Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter worth about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

