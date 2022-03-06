Alain Bédard Sells 25,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,399,318.45.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00.

TFI International stock opened at C$131.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$87.52 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.62.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

