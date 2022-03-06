Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,600.00.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

