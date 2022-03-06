Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $1,829,978.01 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $125.50 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
