Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 217.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.42 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

