Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 318,279 Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 222.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

