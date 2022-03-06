Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invacare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVC opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

