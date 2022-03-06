Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEGXF. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

