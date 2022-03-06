Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$18.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.