Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 157,329 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URG. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 41.7% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,007,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,359,729 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.46.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

