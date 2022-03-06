Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20,117.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

