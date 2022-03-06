Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,632 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 356.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,842,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

