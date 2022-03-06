Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

