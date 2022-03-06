Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 636,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 426,118 shares of company stock worth $2,065,486.

Shares of SNSE opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

