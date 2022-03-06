31,700 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

