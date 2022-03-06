Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,196 Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

