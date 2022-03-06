Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 32,500 Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $242,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $297,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 109,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $386,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,612 shares of company stock worth $102,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

