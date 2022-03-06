Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, insider Ross Portaro purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 108.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

