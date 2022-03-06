United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

UIHC opened at $3.42 on Thursday. United Insurance has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $147.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.54%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Insurance by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Insurance by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

