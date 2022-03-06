Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TOPS stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Top Ships by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 257,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

