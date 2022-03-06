Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $905,000 in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 147,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $271,800. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

