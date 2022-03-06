Comparing Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and MongoDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.36 $695.96 million $2.49 62.12 MongoDB $590.38 million 34.61 -$266.94 million ($4.73) -64.72

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 3 8 0 2.58 MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $544.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.71%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.29% 28.70% 17.90% MongoDB -38.32% -101.71% -14.58%

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.