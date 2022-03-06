Entergy (NYSE:ETR) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Critical Analysis

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 9.53% 10.85% 2.09% Altus Power N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entergy and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 3 3 0 2.29 Altus Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entergy presently has a consensus price target of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.80%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Entergy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $11.74 billion 1.92 $1.12 billion $5.54 20.26 Altus Power N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Summary

Entergy beats Altus Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

