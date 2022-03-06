Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

