Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
