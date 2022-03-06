Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $170.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $104.53 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,195,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

