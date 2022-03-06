MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Short Interest Update

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCCX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. MCX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
