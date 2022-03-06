MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Short Interest Update

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCCX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. MCX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

