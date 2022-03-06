Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.38. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock worth $4,090,855. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

