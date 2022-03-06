Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA opened at $214.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $131.87 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.