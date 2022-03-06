Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
