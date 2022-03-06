Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.