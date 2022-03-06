Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 86.7% in February

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

SRRTF opened at $12.03 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Slate Grocery REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

