Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) PT Lowered to €9.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($10.34) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered Tecnicas Reunidas from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTC:TNISY opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.10. Tecnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of 5.10 and a 52-week high of 5.10.

