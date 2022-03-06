KeyCorp Cuts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $16.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.