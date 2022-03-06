Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

