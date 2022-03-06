Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $12,173,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $118.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

