McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Sells $634,705,604.00 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1,108.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,116,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,003 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McAfee by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,295 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in McAfee by 12,793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

McAfee Company Profile (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.