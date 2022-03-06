Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Sells 39,500 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
