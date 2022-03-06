Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Sells 39,500 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,302,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $4,262,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

