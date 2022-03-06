Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 95,700 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:JOE opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 49.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

