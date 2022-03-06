Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

