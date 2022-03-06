Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,729 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $7.51 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

