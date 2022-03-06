Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.