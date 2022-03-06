Jefferies Financial Group Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $30.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.