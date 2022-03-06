Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $22.50

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.