Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $228.00 at China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by China Renaissance Securities from $215.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.56.

BIDU opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $278.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Baidu by 328.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Baidu by 3.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 28.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

