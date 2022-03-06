Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $228.00 at China Renaissance Securities

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by China Renaissance Securities from $215.00 to $228.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.56.
BIDU opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $278.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.